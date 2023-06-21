Joe Burrow excited for Reds, praises Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds are the hottest team in baseball right now, riding an 11-game win streak, and baseball fans aren’t the only ones to notice. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is excited about the Reds, specifically Elly De La Cruz, who was brought up from the minors right before the win streak began. Burrow was asked about the Reds, as well as FC Cincinnati, during a press conference last week.

“He’s exciting to watch,” Burrow said of De La Cruz. “You kind of see how the city rallies around guys when they are up and coming and have a chance to be great. It’s exciting that the city embraces you like that. Those guys over there are starting to feel it because they put together a little run here. That’s something we’ve felt, and with FC Cincy, too, the energy in the city right now is exciting.”

Burrow would know. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and has since led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and two straight AFC Championship games in his young career. This was after the Bengals went over 30 years without a playoff win. The city has embraced him in a way most Bengals fans have never seen.

Now the 21-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, who has hit .321 in his short time in the big leagues, has exploded onto the Cincinnati sports scene, spurring an 11-game win streak and three straight series sweeps. The Reds are now in first place in the NL Central.

FC Cincinnati, the city’s newest professional sports franchise, is in first place right now in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

While Burrow didn’t mention it, the city is also home to a major national football and basketball program at the University of Cincinnati, where the Bearcats are set to join the Big 12 conference.

It’s a good time to be a sports fan in Cincinnati.