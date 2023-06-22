Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s fathers want them with the Bengals long term

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, both top-five picks in back-to-back drafts, have quickly become arguably the NFL’s best quarterback-receiver duo.

With the Bengals having been to their first Super Bowl since the 1980s under their reign and then returning to the AFC Championship Game this past season, the sky is the limit for the pair, except if they are unable to be signed long-term.

Burrow has been the face of Cincinnati, not just the Bengals, since being taken No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft, and having been from Ohio, the star has quickly became a fan favorite. He is set for a Goliath extension soon.

Chase’s rise in fame around the Queen City was just as quick, and his relationship with Burrow, dating back to their time at LSU, has created a formidable bond. Both have helped the Bengals be a perennial championship contender.

However, Cincinnati will still need to do what it can to keep its stars. Both Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow, the fathers of the respective players, hope the Bengals do just that.

“That’s what we want, and other teammates too. We want them with the Bengals as long as possible. There’s no way you’d want those two not being together. Contract extensions and negotiations are complex, and they take a while, but I’m confident that those two guys will be together for really their whole careers,” Jimmy Burrow said via the Bengals Booth Podcast.

Jimmy Chase reiterated that as well. He said, ”I definitely want them to be together, and I think Ja’Marr does too.”

There’s clearly mutual interest to keep the duo together in Cincinnati, but it ultimately will be bound by their contracts. There’s no guarantee they are kept, but the city has embraced them. Management should as well.