The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Raising Rivalries

The squabbles between the Bengals and Chiefs continue—is this rivalry reaching division-like levels? We also go over another potential breakout player and look back at a past great.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Bengals are gearing up for training camp in a few weeks, but a rivalry continues to brew. Oddly enough, this out-of-division rivalry is reaching peak AFC North levels.

We also have another potential breakout player to discuss and a look back at a past Bengals great. Catch us live on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET, or get the show on your favorite platform afterward!

