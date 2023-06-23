Chidobe Awuzie talks about lesson learned from knee injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of turnover in the secondary this coming season, but one player that will be returning is cornerback, Chidobe Awuize.

Coming off a torn ACL, Awuzie is looking to return to the high level of play fans saw from him last season, especially with the mass exodus the defense saw along the back-line in Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell opting to leave the Queen City in free agency.

Recently Awuzie told Cincinnati.com’s Charlie Goldsmith, that he felt one big thing led up to his injury against the Cleveland Browns last season:

“When I got hurt, it was because of my eyes,” he told Goldsmith. “My eyes were kind of googly, and I misplaced my foot. That little lapse of focus and that little doubt can prevent you from making a play. It can be the difference between getting beat or getting hurt.”

Coming into this season, Awuzie will be the veteran presence in a very young Bengals secondary. Over the course of his time in Cincinnati he has stepped up to the challenge repeatedly. It sounds like he is ready to do that once again coming off injury.

Be sure to read the full article at the Cincinnati Enquirer.