Weekend open thread: Who is the Bengals’ biggest challenger in the AFC North?

For this week’s weekend open thread, we’re asking who you believe will be Cincinnati’s biggest challenger in the AFC North this coming season.

I’m going with the Browns. They addressed seemingly all of their major needs this offseason and weren’t exactly far away from being a playoff team last year with four losses of three or fewer points, and that was with ‘meh’ quarterback play.

Of course, a strong argument can be made for the Ravens, who are a near lock to make the NFL Playoffs if Lamar Jackson stays healthy.

What say you? Sound off in the comments section below!

