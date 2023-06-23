Do the Bengals have some Swifties?

Taylor Swift will be performing at Paycor Stadium in just a few days, kicking off “The Eras” tour.

The Cincinnati Bengals social media team and newest left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr. decided to ask around the locker room about some of the players’ favorite songs by Taylor Swift.

Some guys got it, and some guys did not...

We've got some Swifties!



And some confused guys pic.twitter.com/bJhX4ZYeDf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 21, 2023

Evan McPherson started things off by saying his favorite song was Tim McGraw.

Joseph Ossai, Cody Ford, and Logan Wilson did not hesitate to share their favorite songs by Swift.

Zach Carter, on the other hand, answered Brown instantly by singing “Party in the USA” by... Miley Cyrus. A classic swing-and-a-miss response. But, it is the thought that counts.

All of this began brewing when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wasn’t a “Swiftie” but respected her and was going to possibly stop by the concert in a few days.

The Bengals’ social media team never fails to drop fun content, and this video was a fun one.