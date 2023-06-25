How Joe Burrow is continuing to improve his game as the 2023 season approaches

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has elevated his game each season.

From his rookie season to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, Burrow has grown tremendously behind center in many different ways.

As the new season approaches, Burrow has been working to fine-tune his skill sets and decision-making behind the best offensive line he has had in front of him.

“You always try to find things to work on and things that you can improve on,” Burrow said at a recent minicamp press conference. “You’re always tweaking, and you’re always getting better at different things. I know that I can take a three-step drop and take a hitch and throw it on time where I want to, but I think this is the time of year when you can experiment a little bit and find out what you can get away with and what you can’t and what you can do and what you can’t. And so that’s kind of what I’m doing right now.”

With the guys like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, and Irv Smith Jr., this Bengals offense has the potential to elevate even higher this season as Burrow looks to grow even more.

