Pacman Jones weighs in on Tee Higgins

Pacman Jones, the former Cincinnati Bengals corner and All-Pro returner, recently appeared on The #1 Bengals Podcast to preview the upcoming season in the AFC.

While Jones believes the Bengals will finally deliver a championship to Cincinnati, he isn’t so certain that team owner Mike Brown will be able to keep together the fantastic trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and his two star receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Here’s what Jones said on the show:

I think this is the year that the Bengals win the Super Bowl. This might be the last year that we have Tee Higgins... I want him here for the long run, but a lot of money is being thrown around... We ain’t talking about millions. We talking about millions and millions of dollars. I don’t know if they can pay it. I don’t know. We got to pay Burrow. We got to pay Chase. If it was me and I was in Mr. Brown’s seat, I would break the bank and make sure all three of them get paid.

