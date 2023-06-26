A.J. Green’s decline wasn’t primarily physical, says Pacman Jones

Pacman Jones recently appeared on The #1 Bengals Podcast to preview the AFC’s upcoming season.

When the time came to discuss Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Baltimore Ravens at the ripe old age of 30 years old, the conversation shifted to the decline of receivers at that age.

John Sheeran, of AtoZ Sports, mentioned that it is around that age that receivers decline, naming A.J. Green as an example.

But Jones actually believes that Green’s decline in overall play was not so much related to his body as it was his mind. “A.J. is one of my closest friends,” Jones began before adding, “I think it was more of A.J. was mentally out of it more than physically.”

It appears that Green’s last few years in Cincinnati, on an aging roster and with a subpar offensive line, may have resulted in the seven-time Pro Bowler losing his love for the game to a certain degree.

