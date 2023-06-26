Pacman Jones says new Raven Odell Beckham Jr. is still “a Ferrari” when healthy

The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. play, he was on pace to be the MVP of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

But that was over a year and a half ago.

Beckham, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, is now 30 years old and coming off his second ACL tear since late 2020.

Still, one of his good friends, former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones, believes that, if healthy, Beckham will return to his elite form in Baltimore. “If [Beckham] is healthy, this is a Ferrari, Jones said on The #1 Bengals Podcast recently. “They got their Ferrari on Sunday, and it’s clean... I think he’s if he’s put into the right spot, he’s gonna have a hell of a year.”

Jones then implied that it’s possible that Beckham will be able to jump right into action and be effective immediately, saying: “When you pull that Ferrari out, you don’t even have to do the oil change sometimes on a Ferrari. But sometimes you do have to go out and get an oil change.”

Of course, even with the addition of a healthy Beckham, Jones does not believe the Ravens should be favored to win the AFC North. Here’s what he said:

I don’t feel that the Ravens are deep enough as far as skill position when it comes to running back. They got a couple of receivers, but we got to see if the young boy [2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers] is gonna pan out. And they lost some key players on defense, Marcus Peters, who was a Pro Bowl player, [though] they paid the linebacker [Roquan Smith]. It’s gonna be interesting.

