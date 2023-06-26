Brian Callahan says Joe Burrow is now ‘like a coach’ after mastering the Bengals offense

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has seen a lot in a short time. From a devastating injury his rookie year to gritty road playoff battles on the way to a Super Bowl, Burrow has seen the highs and lows of the NFL.

He has done all of that without ever experiencing what a “normal” NFL offseason looks like. After being drafted in 2020, he experienced the Covid version of an off-season with no preseason at all.

Heading in to his second season, he was rehabbing his torn ACL and MCL.

Then entering the 2022 season, we expected him to have his first normal offseason, but an emergency appendectomy led to him missing most of training camp and the preseason.

This offseason will hopefully be normal, but despite the challenges, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sang the praises of his quarterback and his grasp of the offense.

On his recent appearance on the Locked On Bengals podcast, Callahan said that Burrow has become like a coach.

“It’s fun for me this year with (Joe) Burrow. We get to these meetings, and we watch 7-on-7 together...Joe almost coaches those guys. He’s very clear on what he expects from certain routes, where he wants guys to be, the timing that it happens...it’s really fun to listen to him explain to everybody what he wants,” said Callahan.

“So when he’s making a coaching point to Irv Smith (Jr.), at some point, all the tight ends are supposed to hear that. When he’s talking to Ja’Marr (Chase) about something, all those young receivers are going to hear it.

“And so that part’s really fun because he’s got mastery over our system now, which is a really cool thing to watch him grow in that and be able to almost become more like a coach.”

The Bengals are clearly in great hands with No. 9 under center, and as he works with the front office on a new contract, the offensive coordinator’s praise couldn’t be stronger.

