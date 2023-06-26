Zac Taylor and Reds manager David Bell bouncing ideas off each other

Up until this past series with the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds have been the hottest team in all of Major League Baseball, winning 12 straight games.

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to continue to provide some prime-time victories for the Queen City.

The biggest point of emphasis for this Reds team, though, is the quick turnaround they took once manager David Bell got the young talent in the franchise to finally make the big-league roster.

With that in mind, according to Olivia Ray of WLWT, Bengals Head Coach, Zac Taylor has met with Bell as he brings back some of the mindset and messages to the Bengals locker room.

Just spoke to #Reds manager David Bell about a meeting he had with #Bengals HC Zac Taylor this week…



Taylor told Bell that he’s been sharing some of Reds’ messaging/mindsets with the @bengals this offseason. Bell said he appreciates bouncing ideas off of Taylor. | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 23, 2023

It has been quite some time since both franchises have thrived at the same time. With both seeming to be on the upswing in this youth movement, it’s awesome to see both head coaches embracing each other's successes to help advance the other.