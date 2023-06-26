Bengals’ fan base among the most deserving of a Super Bowl title

When it comes to NFL franchises and fan bases who deserve a championship, good luck finding one more deserving than the Cincinnati Bengals.

After all, Cincinnati is one of the best sports towns in America, and we’ve seen that in full force with the Bengals’ resurgence over the past three years after decades of suffering.

It just so happens that NFL.com just released an article focusing on the NFL fan bases most deserving of a Super Bowl title. This article topic was also tackled ahead of the 2022 season, and the Bengals were not included.

Someone in this year’s edition actually mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as the most deserving fan base...which is hella gross. The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions were also mentioned.

Thankfully, Marc Ross knows what’s up, as he picked the Bengals fan base as the most deserving of a championship.

“I’m going with a team that has been oh so close to success, only to fall agonizingly short: the Bengals. Cincinnati has yet to win a Super Bowl despite making three appearances, with the last being a 3-point loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI,” Ross wrote. “The Bengals nearly notched a fourth last season, but their bid to represent the AFC on Super Sunday was ruined by a 3-point loss to the eventual champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“In the 32 seasons between their two most recent Super Bowl appearances, Cincinnati posted a winning percentage of .412 (209-299-4), worse than all but three teams (Cleveland, Detroit and Arizona) in that span. But now, the Super Bowl window is open, with Joe Burrow leading the charge.

“Who Dey nation needs this.”

Here’s to hoping the 2023 NFL season is the one that finally sees the Lombardi Trophy make its way to the Queen City.