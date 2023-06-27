Pacman Jones on what went wrong with the Andy Dalton-led Bengals

While postseason wins seem like an afterthought for the Cincinnati Bengals now, it wasn’t that long ago that they were a pipe dream.

During the Marvin Lewis-Andy Dalton-A.J. Green era, the Bengals went to the playoffs five straight seasons. But they lost in the first round each year.

Major change took place beginning in 2019 with hiring a new coaching staff and then in 2020, when the team signed D.J. Reader, drafted Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. It was at this time that the team also transitioned away from veteran leaders, like Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, and, of course, Andy Dalton.

But while those difficult times are behind us, many still wonder... why did Cincinnati always come up short in primetime games and the playoffs? Was it lack of discipline and poor offensive schemes on behalf of Lewis? Was it Dalton’s inability to perform under the bright lights?

Well, a member of those teams recently appeared on The #1 Bengals Podcast and provided his perspective on the matter.

Pacman Jones shared that Green’s decline was not so much physical as it was related to his mind, implying that he became demoralized. I then commented, half-jokingly, that Dalton “broke” Green. Jones replied, “Yeah, Andy Dalton broke all our a**es.”

