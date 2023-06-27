Bengals News (6/27): Tyler Boyd supports Tee Higgins

Bengals’ Tyler Boyd takes issue with tweet about Tee Higgins

Boyd took to Twitter recently and commented on a Pro Football Focus post that asked if Higgins was the best No. 2 wideout in the NFL.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves a special impact on a Columbus restaurant

Joe Burrow left a special memory for several patrons and waiters at one Columbus diner.

What we learned from the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason

The best news is after months of rehab, Chidobe Awuzie appears to be well on his way to making a full recovery before Week 1 rolls around.

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan on Joe Burrow Entering Year 4: 'Almost Become More Like A Coach'

Burrow is almost a player-coach on the field with his mastery of the offensive language.

Throwback Game Recap: Bengals First Victory of the 2022 Season

Take a look back at the best highlights, photos and videos from the Bengals 27-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season?

Winners and losers from Bengals’ offseason program

While the Bengals have one of the lighter offseason schedules of any team in the NFL, there are quite a few of these guys in both categories.

Bengals upgrade offensive line in 2024 mock draft

A fun 2024 mock draft for the Bengals.

Ranking top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2023: There’s a new No. 1, plus two Cowboys make star-studded list - CBSSports.com

When it comes to NFL cornerbacks, these guys are the cream of the crop.

U.S. Bank Stadium is officially debt free, as of Monday

The stadium named for a bank is officially out of debt.

South Florida prosecutor continues to investigate latest Tyreek Hill incident

Eight days after Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill allegedly hit a 57-year-old man in the head at a South Florida marina, prosecutors are officially considering the case.