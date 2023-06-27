Carlos Dunlap opens restaurant in Covington

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is opening a new restaurant near the Queen City.

Dunlap is coming off winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season but is currently a free agent.

Dunlap has spent time in the Cincinnati area and is now opening another one of his restaurants, Honey Uninhibited.

“It’s right on the riverfront,” Dunlap Jr. said. “You can pretty much see the stadium from where the restaurant is,” according to Forbes’ Jeff Fedotin.

The Covington location will be the second location. The first one is in Miami, which was named ‘the best brunch spot in Miami’ by the Miami Times.

Dunlap is excited to open this location in the Cincinnati area, saying, “I’m looking forward to acquiring those and hiring kids in my community and giving them the infrastructure, with the hopes that they, too, will be inspired to own and operate their own one day.”

It is exciting to see a former Bengal great return to the Cincinnati area and grow their brand outside of the game of football.