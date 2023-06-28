Bengals come in at No. 1 in CBS Sports’ 2023 ‘Triplets’ rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is loaded for another year heading into the 2023 season with guys like Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and others.

CBS Sports released its “Triplets” NFL rankings heading into the 2023 season, and the Bengals took the top spot with Burrow, Mixon, and Chase.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter in at number two with Mahomes, Pacheco, and Kelce.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports wrote, “Kansas City received one stray third-place vote, and that ultimately proved the difference between first and second in this exercise. Patrick Mahomes is the best player on the planet, able to reach heights no other quarterback can achieve due to his unique combination of accuracy, timing, out-of-structure playmaking and arm strength. He and Kelce are the most unstoppable duo in the league, and it almost doesn’t matter what running back you slot alongside them. That said, I have a feeling the perceived difference between Mixon and Pacheco is what ultimately landed the Bengals in first — even if Mixon was seemingly on the verge of being cut for a portion of this offseason. Burrow and Chase are basically a big play waiting to happen, and the work the entire offense did last year to counteract top-down defenses taking away the deep ball will help them deep into the future.”

It is no surprise the margin between the Bengals and Chiefs is thin in yet another ranking, which will only continue to fuel the rivalry between the top teams in the AFC.

Saying this, do you agree with the Bengals being No. 1? Let us know in the comments section!