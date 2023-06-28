Orlando Brown Jr. shares why his game will improve in the Bengals’ offense

The Cincinnati Bengals’ newest left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., is coming off a stellar season with the Kansas City Chiefs, yet feels his game is going to elevate even more in 2023.

The newest addition to the Bengals’ offensive line joined NFL Live and discussed the difference schematically between the Chiefs and Bengals.

“It’ll be very different for me personally. A lot of these drops by Patrick (Mahomes) right here in the Super Bowl were similar to kind of what I’m going to see in Cincinnati, but so many different concepts that we run in Cincinnati compared to Kansas City from a passing standpoint with the receivers. It’s gonna be a lot more firm. It’s gonna be a lot more quicker. I’ll be able to be a lot more aggressive in certain situations, just given the personnel and the way that they call plays.”

The Bengals’ offensive scheme enables Burrow to get the ball out quickly.

With Burrow’s capability of getting the ball fast will be a huge help for Brown when he is blocking the elite pass rushers in the AFC North, and across the league.

Cincinnati’s franchise QB had the second-fastest throw time last season, while Mahomes finished 29th, according to Joe Goodberry via Twitter.

Also, Mahomes was partially responsible for 21.2% of the total pressures he dealt with, which is 7th highest percentage of all QBs. Joe Burrow was partially responsible for 6% of the total pressures he faced, which is the 3rd lowest percentage, according to Goodberry.

Both QBs are talented in their own ways, and Orlando Brown Jr. believes his game will grow even more blocking for Burrow in Cincinnati.