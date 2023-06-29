Drew Sample reportedly cleared from ACL injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

One position group that is not as deep as the others is the tight end room.

The Bengals traded in Hayden Hurst for Irv Smith Jr. during free agency this year.

After Smith, the tight end depth has been a bit thin this summer. That is until the room received some good news a few days ago.

“Tight end Drew Sample has had a rapid rehab from the knee injury that wiped all but one game last season. It was thought he wouldn’t be ready for training camp, but he was cleared for this week’s camp,” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Sample was able to workout in uniform during the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp after suffering a torn ACL against the Dallas Cowboys in week two of the 2022-23 season.

Coming off the injury and a small splash in the tight end free agency, the Bengals resigned the fifth-year veteran this offseason.

Sample will likely fill the number two role again this season, like he has for the majority of his career, but has been valuable with his blocking capabilities.

Training camp is set to begin next month.