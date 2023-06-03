Pair of Bengals make Top 25 under 25

Essentially the whole world knows the Cincinnati Bengals are loaded with young talent. From the offensive weapons to young, talented pieces on defense, the Bengals are built to compete for years to come.

There are contracts to figure out and a future to plan for, but going in to the 2023 season, it is hard to find a team with a more talented young core.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond recently released his top 25 players under 25 years old, and two popular Bengals made the list.

It will come as no shock to learn that Ja’Marr Chase was included, as he has been a dominant force in his first two seasons in the NFL. Chase checked in at No. 5.

“It’s no wonder LSU was unstoppable in its undefeated national title season in 2019, with Burrow throwing to Chase and Justin Jefferson. Chase was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft and delivered a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro season, as he was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.”

Chase was joined by running mate Tee Higgins on the list also. Higgins was listed 16th by Diamond on a list that included some big names.

“Higgins was a second-round pick in 2020 and has been highly consistent during his three NFL seasons. He had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven TDs in 2022. He’s a big target at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and will be among the top players to hit free agency next year if he’s not extended or franchised before then.”

There is much more to come from the duo this season, regardless of what happens in the future.