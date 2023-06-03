Rookie RB Chase Brown “already a pro”, says Brian Callahan

Bengals rookie running back Chase Brown is exceptionally organized. According to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, the fifth-round pick out of Illinois has been writing everything he plans on doing the next day on a sheet of notebook paper since his junior year of college.

He strives to grow in a new way every day, currently catching 120 balls off the machine after each practice. And he watches the best pass-catching running backs in the league, like Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara, to further refine his skills as a receiver.

It is that sort of dedication that moved Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to say:

“He’s already a pro... He had a pro’s mindset in college. Great character with a great work ethic and those things will translate well.”

Meanwhile, running backs coach Justin Hill said:

He prides himself on his preparation on and off the field. Always in his playbook. Always a day ahead. Prepared for practice and meetings. He’s approaching it like a pro. The questions he asks and then you see him in the weight room walking through the next practice with the young receivers (Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones.)

It is that sort of commitment that should result in Brown seeing the field a lot in his first year in the league. Similarly, the rookie receivers, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones, have made great progress so far as well. For more on that, watch below:

