Will all of the Bengals’ 2023 draft picks make the 53-man roster?

The Cincinnati Bengals have a problem. It’s not a bad one, though.

The issue is they have too few roster spots for all the talented players. They can only keep 53 guys, and with some great veteran leadership, it could mean they have to cut one or more of the rookies selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at some possible candidates.

The first five picks seem to be locks. Teams rarely cut players selected on Days 1-2 of the draft, which would make Myles Murphy, DJ Turner, and Jordan Battle safe.

Charlie Jones was the team’s fourth-round pick, and he could be a replacement for Tyler Boyd in 2024, so he’s likely not going anywhere.

Then you have Chase Brown, who was selected in the fifth round. The rookie running back out of Illinois happens to play one of the positions on the team without a ton of depth, which probably makes him safe as well.

That leaves the last three picks from rounds six and seven.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Wide receiver is a tough position to pin down. The top three are very strong, ranked as one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, and, as mentioned above, fourth-round pick Jones is likely a lock to make the roster. Where does that leave Iosivas? He will probably have to show he can contribute on special teams to make the roster, but with his size and speed, he has a good shot.

Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

The Bengals clearly weren’t happy with Drue Chrisman’s performance down the stretch last season. One would think that using a draft pick on a punter would mean he’s automatically going to make the team, but you can ask Jake Elliot about that. Robbins is likely going to be the punter in 2023, but it can’t be guaranteed.

D.J. Ivey, CB, Miami

Ivey was the team’s seventh-round pick at one of the most crowded positions on the roster, and he likely he has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. With Chidobe Awuzie looking healthy, and Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, and Allan George returning, as well as the additions of Sidney Jones and DJ Turner, it will be a tough position group for Ivey to crack. However, with a good camp, and if he shows a proficiency for special teams, Ivey could secure a spot and push somebody else out.

Which rookie, if any, do you think will be cut?