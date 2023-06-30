Podcast: Bengals on Verge of Change but Poised for Big Season

The big talk in Cincinnati this offseason has centered around Joe Burrow. When will he get his extension, and how much will it be?

Obviously, the quarterback is the most important player, but there are many other Cincinnati Bengals who could be gone in 2024.

Of the projected starting five skill players on offense, only Ja’Marr Chase is a sure thing to return in 2024. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Irv Smith are set to become free agents, and Joe Mixon has a team option for the final year of his contract.

Add Jonah Williams into the mix, and you have got nearly half the offense playing for their next contract.

You also have coaches like Brian Callahan, Troy Walters, and Dan Pitcher, who are sure to get other opportunities if the Bengals make another run. This is an extremely talented group that has more motivation this year.

Of course, the defense is going through changes as well. Linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle D.J. Reader are playing on expiring contracts.

The Bengals have drafted cornerbacks in the second round each of the last two seasons, which likely means Chidobe Awuzie will hit the market in 2024.

With the team adding young talented pass-rushers in the draft as well, Trey Hendrickson may have just two years left. That is a lot of talent on defense, and of course, there is always the chance that Lou Anarumo could become a head coach as well.

This team has gone all in organically and is poised for a huge season in 2023, but the 2024 rebuild is already in progress.