Timeline of Bengals’ all-time TD leaders

No one has been able to top the great Pete Johnson.

By Jason Marcum
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Curious as to who the Cincinnati Bengals’ all-time touchdown leaders are?

Where, you’re in luck, as OptaStats analyst Greg Harvey put out an all-time touchdown leader graphic for the Bengals. It shows who the career leader in touchdowns has been throughout the franchise’s history, which dates back to 1968.

From pre-2000s greats like Carl Pickens and James Brooks to more recent names like AJ Green and Chad Johnson, the Bengals have had eight players score 50+ touchdowns during their time in the Queen City.

However, no one has been able to top fullback Pete Johnson, who finished his NFL career with 82(!) rushing and receiving touchdowns, 70 of which came during his time with the Bengals.

Check out the full graphic below.

