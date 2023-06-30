Joe Mixon trial date set for August 14

According to WLWT reporter Charlie Clifford, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s trial date is set for August 14th.

This would be the Monday after the Bengals’ home preseason game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

New @WLWT: Joe Mixon’s trial date regarding an alleged incident in January that resulted in a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing has been set for August 14 in Hamilton County. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) June 30, 2023

The misdemeanor charges stemmed from an incident that took place during the team’s playoff run following the 2022 season when Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her.

The charges were originally dropped without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled, back in January. When the charges were refiled in April, Mixon pled not guilty.

The decision to refile the charges came from the Cincinnati Police Department, who said in a statement that there was discovery of new evidence during the investigative process. Those details were not revealed to the public to “preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”

Aggravated menacing is usually categorized as a first-degree misdemeanor, and the sentence could include a maximum of 180 days in jail, a maximum fine of $1,000, and a maximum of five years of probation.