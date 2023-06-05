Bengals News (6/5): Elizabeth and Caroline Blackburn carrying franchise into prosperity

Bengals LBs Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson land in PFF’s Tier 5 ranking

Cincinnati already extended Germaine Pratt this offseason after his brief stint to free agency, bringing back a player who dramatically improved in coverage and continues to progress across the board.

3 Bengals players who are definitely entering their last season in Cincinnati

Williams had a solid 2021 season at left tackle so the team picked up his fifth-year option and that ended up not being a great thing for them. He led the league in sacks allowed during the 2022 season and that meant the Bengals weren't in a great position at left tackle for the 2023 season.

What questions are left to answer? Bengals Monday morning briefing

As of Monday, there are less than two months until the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, and the only major milestone left this summer is the start of OTAs. After that, players and coaches will disappear for about a month until training camp nears.

Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Network predicts outcome of every game in 2023

That schedule has some really easy games on the slate early in the season, sure. But the Bengals go on a post-bye sprint that includes more than half of their AFC North games and some tough encounters with the likes of the 49ers, Bills and Chiefs.

Ted Karras reveals difference between Bengals and Patriots, Bill Belichick

“Bill would talk about 30 to 40 minutes a day. That’s how that program was structured,” Karras said. “I loved listening to Bill. It’s just a different style and we had great camaraderie on those teams, too. This one is different … It’s less militaristic. The credit for the culture goes to Zac, Duke, Mike (Brown), Katie and Troy (Blackburn). Just being able to pick the right guys. It can’t work if you’ve got guys all over the place. You look from top-to-bottom in this locker room and you’re not going find any (bleeps).”

Elizabeth and Caroline Blackburn are off to a roaring start in Cincinnati as their family works to turn the Bengals into the one of the kings of the NFL jungle.

Behind the scenes on the business side, two other promising faces were arriving around the same time. In February 2020, Elizabeth Blackburn, the then-27-year-old granddaughter of owner Mike Brown, formally joined the family business as director of strategy and engagement. Fourteen months later, her younger sister Caroline did as well, as senior manager of digital strategy.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is top 3 in C.J. Stroud’s rankings

Not that long ago, Stroud said the Cincinnati Bengals passer was one of the best quarterbacks in the world. That’s reflected in new rankings Stroud gave the “Caps Off Podcast” recently.

Around the league

Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

Floyd is entering his eighth season in the NFL after being selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2016 draft. The pass rusher has logged 47.5 sacks in 104 career starts.

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85

The matriarch of the Hunt family, Norma was a powerful presence and deeply connected to both the Chiefs and FC Dallas, the Major League Soccer team also owned by the Hunts. She is the only woman to have attended every Super Bowl in league history, including February's game between the Eagles and Chiefs, which saw Kansas City capture its third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

"I feel like he's brought culture to our team," Dotson said Saturday at his youth football camp, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "He's brought a sense of energy, a sense of urgency. It's been really good just being able to learn from him and just get familiar with the things he wants us to do and the things we want to do."

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

The Broncos had drafted Ray No. 23 overall in 2015, and in his first season he was a part of Denver's Super Bowl 50 roster. He looked to be building on that momentum in his second year, playing in all 16 games (eight starts) and collecting eight sacks. But in 2017 came the emergence of recurring wrist injuries that severely limited his playing time over the next two years.

Five assistant coach hires that'll have biggest impact on '23 NFL season: Nathaniel Hackett's redemption?

The NFL is filled with so many star players and prominent head coaches that it's easy to overlook how much impact assistants can have on championship aspirations. The right hire at the right time can unlock the true potential of a team that just can't get over the hump. It can lead to more effective quarterback play, more disruptive defense and more excitement about all things possible. The men who usually thrive in those roles understand the pressure that comes with the job and can't wait to show how they'll respond.