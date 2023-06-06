NFL Network releases predictions for every Bengals game in the upcoming season

As the 2023-24 season approaches, record predictions are being discussed.

Most recently, Adam Rank of the NFL Network shared his thoughts and predictions on the upcoming schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are gearing up to win their third AFC North title in a row, but the division is stacked with talent (as usual).

In order to avoid a third consecutive year at Arrowhead Stadium in the NFL Playoffs, the Bengals focus should be locking down the number one overall seed in the AFC and playing within the comfort of Paycor Stadium.

Here were Ranks predictions for each game beginning in Cleveland week one:

Overall Record - 14-3 (3-3 AFC North)

The only losses Rank says the Bengals may have is in divisional play, splitting the six total games, going 3-3.

Going into a week seven bye with only one loss could be crucial in the playoff picture with the Bengals coming out of the bye playing the 49ers and Bills in back-to-back games.

With that record being said, Rank sees the Bengals locking down the number one overall seed in a stacked AFC playoff picture.

It is no secret the Bengals have struggled with slow starts the last few seasons, and if the team is looking to dethrone the Chiefs, they would need to come out ready to rock and roll Week 1.