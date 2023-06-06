Bengals Reacts Survey: Where does Joe Burrow rank among NFL QBs?

Where does Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow rank in the NFL quarterback hierarchy?

That debate was reignited this week with former Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud listing his top-five QBs, and Burrow came in at No. 3 in this list.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes took the top spots, while Josh Allen and Justin Fields were right behind Burrow.

Update: The Top-5 QBs in the NFL according to #Texans rookie C.J. Stroud:



1) #Eagles Jalen Hurts

2) #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

3) #Bengals Joe Burrow

4) #Bills Josh Allen

5) #Bears Justin Fields



Added that he "Likes Lamar too." pic.twitter.com/8wy18Zs9ab — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 4, 2023

So, we decided to focus this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey on where you think Burrow ranks among all NFL QBs. Let us know in the poll below, and be sure to share it with your other Bengals friends so they can voice their thoughts as well!

