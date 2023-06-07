Orlando Brown Jr. shares his praise for Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals have continued to build an offensive line capable of protecting Joe Burrow. The Bengals made a huge leap towards that goal this offseason by signing former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown will now be lining up next to second-year left guard Cordell Volson.

Brown shared his thoughts on Volson saying: “He’s got that Pro Bowl potential with his size and mental makeup. I think he really uses his height to his advantage. His mindset and his length are two things that are really going to separate him in the long run. I think he has the natural talent and ability to become one of the best in the league at what he does,” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Volson also shared his thoughts on working alongside Brown.

“(Brown) gives me tips on how those guys would do some things. He’ll say, ‘Marshal did this,’ or ‘Joe did that.’ It adds tools to the toolbox and maybe it works for me and maybe it doesn’t. It’s always interesting and cool to hear the perspective of guys who have done it somewhere else.”

This time of year is crucial for development, and Brown shared his thoughts on how to make the most of it.

“It’s a good time of year to be refining fundamentals. Get the timing of your double teams down. Get down to details because we’re not scheming up the defense. It gives me time to talk to (Volson), see what he’s seen, which allows me to feel what he’s feeling and we can get to the point where there’s an understanding even if something isn’t communicated.”

The two could be a great duo to protect Burrow’s left side as the Bengals look to get through an incredibly talented AFC. Brown and Volson clearly have developed a strong relationship on the field, which could help elevate the Bengals' offense come September.

Be sure to read the entire piece at Bengals.com.