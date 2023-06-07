Bengals News (6/7): Looking at the roster position by position

Quick Hits: Burrow Nostalgia; Early Father's Day; A Captain's Endorsement; Emergency Snapper Wings It; Myles Murphy Taming Bengals Playbook

"It's strange," said White, watching the NFL's reigning all-time completion percentage leader. "Half of it is, 'Ah, there's Joe. The same guy I've known forever.' The other half is you watch him throw and run and he's so much bigger and stronger and every part of his game is better. But to the guys who coached him and played with him, he's just, 'Joe.'"

Cincinnati Bengals OTA Takeaways: Thoughts on Joe Burrow, the O-Line, the Secondary and More

Star quarterback Joe Burrow had a good session. He connected with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on multiple plays in 7-on-7 drills. He also found tight end Irv Smith Jr. on a seam route.

Bengals get huge slotting in new offseason power rankings

Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire released a power rankings list of all NFL teams for the 2023 offseason as of where they stand June 1 and the Bengals were ranked second behind only the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals’ DJ Reader projected market value for contract extension

With so many possible extension candidates on the offensive side in Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals will need to secure some talent defensively as well and Reader could be the guy they start with.

Ranking every position on the Bengals from worst to first

With the Cincinnati Bengals appearing to be one of the more complete teams in the NFL, let’s take a look at which position groups are elite, and which ones can use some work.

Around the league

49ers WR Deebo Samuel aims to make up for 'awful' 2022 season

"Just going through the tape, it was, 'Look how sluggish and, like, how bad you look on tape,'" Samuel said, adding that he had a long film session with head coach Kyle Shanahan this offseason. "Like I said, what happened last offseason kind of played a big role in that. I'll never put nothing on tape like that again."

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa poised to reset market at respective positions

Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert could each have their turn atop the quarterback market; the sequence depends on the order in which they sign new contracts. Mahomes already had a run atop the All-Paid Team when he and the Chiefs shocked the sports world with a 10-year, $450 million deal in July 2020. However, three years later, Mahomes now ranks seventh at the position in terms of average annual salary.

State of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay & Co. set to rebound from brutal Super Bowl hangover?

Few sequels ever live up to the original. And while we weren't expecting the Rams' follow-up to winning Super Bowl LVI to be an all-timer like The Empire Strikes Back, we also weren't expecting the champs to dip to the level of Speed 2: Cruise Control, either. I mean, when you can't get Keanu to sign on, you might just want to go ahead and stop production. Which is kind of what the Rams did last season.

Ron Rivera not committed to Sam Howell as starter, happy with Commanders' QB competition

"I do," Rivera said when asked if he saw his quarterback situation as a competition between Howell and veteran Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. "Again, it's one of those things that, guys, it's … just because I said (Howell's) gonna start off as QB1 doesn't mean he's gonna finish as QB1. I like to believe, though, that if he goes out and does things he's capable of, he's got a very, very good chance of doing that.