Joe Burrow hits home runs at Reds batting practice

After the Cincinnati Reds called up their top prospect, Elly De La Cruz, the team hosted a familiar superstar at Great American Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow decided to stop by the ballpark, put on some batting gloves, and step into the batter's box.

A new up and coming prospect to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/8gRj9CFPUk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

Burrow stepped up to the plate and smacked four home runs during his batting practice round, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of the Athletic.

Burrow hit 4 homers in his BP round pic.twitter.com/MVMoOeKSxN — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 7, 2023

The city of Cincinnati has truly entered a new and young era across all sports.

The Bengals are true contenders with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and others... Plus, the Reds’ future is bright and shining with Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz (hit his first MLB homer tonight), and Jonathan India.

And of course, FC Cincinnati is sitting on top of the Eastern Conference.

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run... pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

The excitement in the city is brewing, and the young talent across all teams is putting Cincinnati sports back on the map.