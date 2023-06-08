Bengals News (6/8): Jordan Battle continues to shine via communication

What We Have Here Is A Rookie Communicating Like A Vet as Bengals Defense Gets It Going

There may be no Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell at safety, but there is slot cornerback Mike Hilton still chattering and scrapping and knocking down a pass. There is linebacker Germaine Pratt, the man Bell said wakes up thinking about the ball, still putting an attempted pass to sleep when he bats it away over the middle.

Bengals Content Team Receives Four Regional Emmy Nominations

"The Bengals content team has been consistently delivering incredible video content for Who Dey Nation, and it's great to see our team get recognized for all of their hard work," said Director of Content Seth Tanner. "While we tied our record number of nominations, we're hoping to clean up and bring home all four awards, which would be a record number of wins for us."

Exclusive: Joe Mixon Addresses Future With Cincinnati Bengals Following Offseason Speculation

“I come out here and do all I can to give back to the kids,” Mixon said in an exclusive interview with All Bengals. “I mean you run on the field and all of a sudden everybody runs up to you and tries to tackle you and they’re like, ‘man, I just love you’ and just little things that the kids say it just reminds me why I do what I do. These are things that I’m going to forever love doing is giving back to the kids and the community and do my best to try to be the best influence that I can for them."

4 Bengals players who could lose their jobs to rookies

However, if Kirkland can show the coaching staff why he was once considered a first-round talent, he could push for playing time in the starting lineup. This is especially so if he can help prevent Burrow from getting sacked 40 or more times during the season.

Bengals rookie Chase Brown talks his game and work ethic

Brown said he knows that the ability to catch as a running back is very valuable in the NFL. He likes to watch players like Austin Ekeler, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, although Hobson noted he wouldn’t say who he believes his own NFL comp is.

How aggressive should Cincinnati be until the regular season? Bengals Thursday morning briefing

On the one hand, they’re a Super Bowl favorite with $14.91 million in cap space, per Over The Cap and they’re projected to get two late-round compensatory picks in next year’s draft. The argument to swing for the fence might be ever be as great as it is now.

Look: Bengals OT Jonah Williams shares another workout update

That’s not a shocker or against what the team typically wants from its veterans given his rehab situation. And not too long ago, the former first-round pick shared an Instagram story about his workout progress and things looked to be going well.

Change made to Bengals preseason schedule | WKRC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kickoff time for the Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 26 at FedEx Field has been moved to 6:05 p.m.

Around the league

Vikings fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Simply, there just might not be enough money to keep everyone, and if the Vikings are interested in maximizing their return on Hunter while he still carries value, this summer is the time to do so. Where he'll land remains to be seen, but after the Vikings moved Smith via trade, Hunter could follow him out of the door in a trade made in the best long-term financial interest of the franchise.

DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans in first free-agent visit

"The first thing is we want players that want to be here," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday, confirming the news of Hopkins' visit. "We'll work through anything else. We brought in a bunch of different players, and DeAndre will be somebody that we'll bring in next week, early next week, at the end of this week, and go through the same visit we'll go through with everybody and start the process."

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

"This is the 'Texas Coast,'" quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Wednesday. "We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It's got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we've done in the past and just marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that's not out there."

Which NFL players will improve in '23? Dak Prescott, James Cook, Kyle Pitts among GUARANTEED risers

As I say every year around this time, summer is the season of hope in the NFL. Mandatory minicamps spawn chatter of veterans getting back on track, of young players taking a leap. Last season is last season, with the promise of a new campaign coming down the pike.