 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Queen City Commotion

The sports teams in the city of Cincinnati haven’t had this much simultaneous buzz in about 35 years. We talk about the state of the team and look at another potential breakout player for 2023.

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Though it’s a little quiet, in terms of on-field work for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Queen City is buzzing. These Bengals have Super Bowl aspirations, while the Reds are starting to shock the MLB world.

We talk about the recent happenings with the club and present another potential breakout player for 2023.

Join us at 7:15 p.m. ET for the live show, or get it on your favorite platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

The Orange & Black Insider Bengals podcast

View all 784 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...