Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ranked as top 20 WRs going into the 2023 season

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently released his top 32 wide receiver's going into the new season.

Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill round out Monson’s top three on his list.

Coming in at No. 4 is Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase.

Monson stated, “Chase didn’t quite replicate the crazy performance of his rookie season in 2022, but what he did manage was to show that he can be just as effective without the element of surprise, even if some of the unsustainable big plays went away. Passes thrown toward Chase over his first two seasons in the league are generating Joe Burrow a 112.4 passer rating, and that number actually went up to 118.2 during the playoffs last season. Chase is a dominant receiver and is just getting started.”

Another Bengals wide receiver was highlighted in the top 20 going into the 2023 season.

At No. 19 on the list, Tee Higgins was named.

Monson discussed Higgins’ game saying, “2022 was a big year for Higgins because he was able to show that he could still look like a true No. 1 receiver without Ja’Marr Chase, who missed time due to injury, on the field drawing the attention of defenders. Higgins justified the narrative that he can be an elite receiver in any offense and caught 61.5% of his contested targets.”

Ja’Marr Chase tallied 87 catches for 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Higgins finished 2022 with 74 catches for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bengals joined the Dolphins and Eagles as teams that have two receivers cracking the top 32.

With the best offensive line Joe Burrow has seen in front of him so far in his career, this offense could be even more explosive this season.