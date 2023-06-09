Where Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt stand in PFF’s linebacker rankings

It is no secret that one of the best positions on the Cincinnati Bengals is at linebacker with Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, and others.

The Bengals are working through contract talks with Wilson after extending Pratt this offseason.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema shared his top 32 linebackers heading into the new season. Both Wilson and Pratt were listed.

Pratt was ranked as the 20th-best linebacker heading into the season by Sikkema, the top spot in “Tier 5.”

Sikkema stated, “Pratt graded out well on the surface level but actually finished the season with more negatively graded plays than positive ones. Still, it was a step in the right direction for him, going from a 46.1 coverage grade in 2021 to an 89.5 grade this past season.”

Wilson comes in at number 24, rounding out the “Tier 5” list.

Sikkema says, “As for Wilson, he improved on his coverage impact this past season, just not quite as much as his teammate Pratt.”

The Top Five linebackers heading into the season on this list are Fred Warner (1), Lavonte David (2), Demario Davis (3), Matt Milano (4), and Roquan Smith (5).