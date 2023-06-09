 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Talking Bengals with Under Review

Jason joined the guys at Under Review to discuss the Bengals as part of their AFC North preview.

By Jason Garrison
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

I was asked to join Bob Anders, Dave Class, and Dave Herzing from Connect FM’s Under Review, a centra Pennsylvania sports show, as part of their AFC North preview to break down the Cincinnati Bengals. You can listen to the entire episode here (I come on at about 31 minutes), or you can listen to the interview below.

Who Dey!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...