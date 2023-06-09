Podcast: Talking Bengals with Under Review

I was asked to join Bob Anders, Dave Class, and Dave Herzing from Connect FM’s Under Review, a centra Pennsylvania sports show, as part of their AFC North preview to break down the Cincinnati Bengals. You can listen to the entire episode here (I come on at about 31 minutes), or you can listen to the interview below.

Who Dey!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!