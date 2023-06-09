Three and Out Podcast: How the Bengals and Steelers match up

This week, we wrapped up our AFC North division preview by taking a look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the Cincinnati Bengals. Listen to find out why Kevin thinks the Steelers are the most boring team in the NFL.

Enjoy!

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!