PFF simulation projects Bengals will have the most wins this season

The Cincinnati Bengals’ win total has increased each year for over the last few seasons.

The team jumped to ten wins in 2021 after a 4-11-1 record posted in 2020. Cincinnati then won 12 games in 2022.

With the 2023 season just around the corner, can the Bengals top their 2022 win total?

Pro Football Focus released its latest 2023 season simulation and has the Bengals finishing with the most wins this season.

PFF’s latest simulation has Cincinnati earning a league-high 11.36 wins and drafting 32nd overall.

This simulation was only for the regular season.

Of course, the Chiefs finished right behind the Bengals with 11.17 wins, and they are the only two teams in the simulation to reach over 11 wins in 2023.

This simulation could also set up a potential AFC Championship showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs for the third straight season.

But, the big thing about this simulation is the Bengals would lock down the number one seed in the AFC, earning homefield advantage in the Championship game.

With the talent on the Bengals roster and recent success in 2021 and 2022, this is a very realistic outcome.