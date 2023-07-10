Bengals great Boomer Esiason weighs in on Corey Dillon’s Ring of Honor comments

If you’ve just emerged from under your rock, and you haven’t heard about former Cincinnati Bengals running back Corey Dillon’s comments on the team not including him in the Ring of Honor or not being enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, let me catch you up.

Dillon complained that the process allows season-ticket holders to vote, saying, “This ain’t a popularity contest. This is football. You are going to put in somebody who is more popular than somebody who got stats?” He went on to say that half of today’s season-ticket holders never even saw him play.

He also joined Talking Football with Bengal Jim on Sunday evening to talk about his point of view on the subject as well. You can check that out here.

Former Bengals quarterback and 1988 NFL MVP Boomer Esiason recently weighed in on Dillon’s comments on the team, stressing that the former running back needs to have some patience due to the franchise being late to the game with stadium upgrades that include the Ring of Honor.

“Yes, I read it,” Esiason said. “Because the Bengals have waited so long to honor their past, we all have to wait. As Mark Twain said. ‘When the end of the world comes, I want to be in Cincinnati because it’s always 20 years behind the times.’ Corey’s time will come...”

Dillon's 8,061 rushing yards lead the Bengals franchise and put him over 1,500 yards ahead of James Brooks’ 6,447 yards, which is second most in the team’s history.

In his career, Dillon rushed for 11,241 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Considering Dillon has more rushing yards than O.J. Simpson, Joe Perry, Earl Campbell, and Jim Taylor, and all the players listed are in the Hall of Fame, and considering Dillon has a Super Bowl ring and is a four-time Pro Bowler, he should likely be in the Hall of Fame.

So far on the Bengals Ring of Honor, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Isaac Curtis, and Willie Anderson are enshrined. The current nominees are Dillon, Esiason, Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, and David Fulcher.

One would think Dillon, along with Esiason, could be included in the Ring of Honor in 2023, but we’ll have to wait and see.