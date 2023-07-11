NFL writer predicts an award-winning season for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals roster has become one of the most talented in the NFL.

Two of the biggest superstars, not only on the Bengals roster but in the league, are projected to have even bigger seasons than in the past.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have the potential to bring some big-name awards home in the 2023-24 season.

A to Z Sports Writer Mike Payton released his way too early predictions for the upcoming season, where Burrow and Chase made an appearance.

Payton’s way early MVP prediction is Joe Burrow.

With another season in control of one of the top offenses and revamped offensive line, Payton predicts Burrow will tally a 5,000-yard and 40-touchdown season.

The Bengals' names don’t stop there... Payton’s way too early for Offensive Player of the Year is Ja’Marr Chase.

Payton projects a 1,800-yard and 15-touchdown season for the Bengals' top receiver.

With an offensive line in front of Burrow like he has going into the new year, this offense could be even better than the past few seasons.

If Burrow and Chase stay healthy, these predictions are very realistic, as the Bengals are going to be on a mission for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.