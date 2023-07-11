Bengals News (7/11): La’el Collins rehabbing in Cincinnati

La’el Collins Back in Cincinnati, Training Before Start of Bengals Training Camp

Collins could start the season on PUP for the Cincinnati Bengals, which makes sense if Jonah Williams shows that he can be a quality starting right tackle. Either way, it’s good to see he’s already in the Queen City working to get back on the football field.

Joe Burrow Reminds Everyone That Bengals Training Camp is Almost Here

SOON.

Boomer Esiason on Corey Dillon’s Bengals Ring of Honor comments

This will all be an afterthought in the next few years when Dillon gets in, but for now, Esiason’s on the money about the situation.

Two Cincinnati Bengals Players Named to NFL’s ‘Superstar Club’

Joe Burrow was one of seven quarterbacks to make the list.

Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam Pacman Jones Runs Blazing Fast 40-Yard Dash

Jones played for the Bengals from 2010-17, recording 352 tackles, 12 interceptions, and three touchdowns.

List of NFL's non-QBs under the most pressure in 2023 season includes Orlando Brown Jr.

Removed from the confines of Andy Reid's offense, can Orlando Brown Jr. live up to a contract paying him $16 million annually?

J.J. Watt: T.J. Watt's contract situation helped end thoughts of joining Steelers in 2021

J.J. Watt did many things during his NFL career, but he never played on the same team with his brothers T.J. and Derek.

FBI announces arrest of Chiefsaholic

The FBI announced Monday that Xaviar Babudar, known as the Chiefsaholic, was arrested in Lincoln, California, on Friday and charged in federal court.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 ‘probably my last year’

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

Jalen Hurts' 20-year story with Eagles OC Brian Johnson has new twist

Brian Johnson is the new play caller in Philadelphia. He's known his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, since preschool.