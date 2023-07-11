Bengals’ Ring of Honor game will be vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will induct the 2023 Ring of Honor class during their Monday Night Football game on September 25th against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday.

This will be the first regular-season matchup with the Rams since the 2019 season. These two clubs also faced off in Super Bowl LVI most recently, so this will be a very emotional game for many reasons.

The Bengals’ Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches, and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.

Voting for the Ring of Honor took place from May 22–June 11. The ballot featured 13 nominees. The two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

Here is a recap of the 2023 nominee: