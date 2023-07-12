Bengals News (7/12): Ranking Cincinnati’s jersey combos

Ranking the Bengals’ uniform combinations with a tier list

The Cincinnati Bengals have some of the best uniforms in the league. How do all the combs stack up against each other? John Sheeran breaks it down.

NFL expert thinks Bengals don’t have much to worry about this season

Love.

Best NFL player to wear each jersey number

The Bengals' biggest contender was probably Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, but he’s only an honorable mention at the No. 78. Understandable, considering he shared a number with all-timer Bruce Smith.

Bengals: Here’s where Joe Burrow sits in latest QB rankings

These QB rankings put Bengals star Joe Burrow in an interesting spot.

New Bengals punter Brad Robbins shows appreciation for Kevin Huber

Robbins was able to meet Huber to get advice from him, and hopes their relationship continues.

Is Mike Hilton the best slot cornerback in the NFL? Top 25 Bengals for 2023

Hilton has shined as the team’s slot cornerback in the last two seasons, both in the pass and run game, as he’s been a Swiss army knife of sorts for a defense that has played well over the last two years.

Way-too-early NFL award predictions has Bengals' Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase winning big

And make some NFL history in the process.

One underappreciated player on every AFC team for 2023 NFL season

Trey Hendrickson may be underappreciated nationally, but that’s certainly not the case for those at Paycor Stadium.

Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams

Is Orlando Brown Jr. the Bengals’ biggest X-factor on offense?

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to lesser misdemeanor charge from Feb. 2022 incident in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for an incident that took place in Las Vegas in Feb. 2022, per the Clark County (Nevada) District Court.

Attorney says Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald for cause

Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald for cause, his attorney told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Tuesday.

No players selected in NFL's supplemental draft

The NFL's supplemental draft came and went without either player available, Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue receiver Milton Wright, being selected Tuesday.