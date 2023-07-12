Podcast: Offensive line roundtable

Training camp is just around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals look to have the best offensive line Joe Burrow has ever seen as a professional. While that may not be saying much, we say a lot on this podcast.

I’m joined by some of the greatest offensive line minds that Bengals Twitter has to offer; Mike Santagata, Parker Blake, and Cincy Jungle alumnus John Sheeran.

We discuss:

How good is Orlando Brown, anyway?

What are the implications of Jonah Williams playing right tackle

What does the future of the right tackle position look like?

Who will be the swing tackle? Will there be a swing tackle?

Who will be the sixth lineman in the team’s jumbo package?

What should we expect from Cordell Volson in year two?

How is the depth of the offensive line overall?

