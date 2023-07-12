Joe Burrow responds to Bengals’ rivalry with the Chiefs

It is no secret the Bengals and Chiefs have become one of the top young rivalries in the NFL.

In the last two seasons, the AFC Championship has been in Arrowhead Stadium, between the Chiefs and the visitors in orange and black.

The Bengals took the first Championship game in the 2021-22 season, and the Chiefs took the most recent Championship in the 2022-23 season.

But, in the four meetings between the teams, the Bengals come out victorious in three of the four games... Their first loss being in the AFC Championship last season.

Over the last two years, the chirping has gotten louder and louder, on both sides of the field.

From “They have 88... Higbee... Higgins” to “Burrowhead” and now the recent comments between Travis Kelce and Ja’Marr Chase, the fuel to the rivalry has only grown more and more.

In a recent interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports, Burrow gave a simple answer to all of the chatter between both sides...

“The best thing about that is it’s all settled on the field. So we’ll see them in December,” Burrow said.

The Bengals have come close in back-to-back seasons, and the team is looking to get over the hump and bring a Super Bowl trophy back to Cincinnati.

“Keep doing exactly what we’re doing. I think we’ve put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off,” Burrow stated.