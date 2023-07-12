Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson makes semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former Cincinnati Bengals great and Ring of Honor inductee Ken Anderson has made the cut to be included in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2024, along with 59 other players, coaches, and contributors.

The players who are semifinalists are:



-Ken Anderson

-Ottis Anderson

-Carl Banks

-Maxie Baughan

-Larry Brown

-Mark Clayton

-Charlie Conerly

-Roger Craig

-Henry Ellard

-Randy Gradishar

-Lester Hayes

-Chris Hinton

-Cecil Isbell

-Joe Jacoby

-Billy "White Shoes” Johnson

Anderson is one of 31 “senior” players in consideration. Those senior players cannot have played in the league after the 1998 season. The Pro Football Hall of Fame committee members will meet and announce the 12 seniors and 12 coaches or contributors to make it to the finals on July 27. Then the committee will meet again on August 22 to select three senior players for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame approved an expansion of the senior pool for election into Canton for the classes of 2022, 2023 (which will see Ken Riley inducted), 2024, and 2025.

Ken Anderson was named league MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1981 when he led the Bengals to their first-ever Super Bowl berth. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time First-Team All-Pro, Two-time Second-team All-Pro, a two-time NFL passing yards leader, a four-time league passer rating leader, and a three-time NFL completion percentage leader. He still has the franchise record for most passing yards, with 32,838, along with 197 touchdowns and 160 interceptions. He was inducted to the franchise’s Ring of Honor in its inaugural class of 2021.

If Anderson is voted into the Hall of Fame, he’ll be the third player enshrined, joining Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley.

Stay tuned as this story develops.