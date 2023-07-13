Bengals News (7/13): How to make it back to the playoffs

Ken Anderson's Timeline For 2024 Hall Of Fame Bid

Anderson's timeline crystalized Wednesday when the 12-person senior committee released its list of 31 senior semifinalists, a category composed of players who retired at least 25 years. The cut to 12 is announced July 27 and the committee then meets Aug. 22 to choose the trio of senior finalists who'll go before the Hall's full 49-member selection committee in January. (Bengals.com holds the Cincinnati vote on the board of selectors.)

Dion Dawkins: "Everything just felt weird" in playoff loss to Bengals

“That Cincinnati game was definitely weird ,” Dawkins said. “You go through your ups and downs and it’s sad that we go through a down at a time like that. But we just hit a down at the wrong time. And I think with the journey that we’ve been on, we have been through every phase of football that can happen — which would be the recipe for the creation of this season.

Bengals mailbag, Part 1: Logan Wilson, La’el Collins, Tee Higgins business decisions

We’re merely 12 days away from the Bengals’ annual media luncheon delicacy that kicks off a new season. As always, you have many questions, but three clear lines were drawn categorizing the theme of 100-plus queries.

3 bold predictions for Bengals 2023 season

When it comes to bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 season, "winning the Super Bowl" and "Joe Burrow being crowned MVP" just don't thread the needle. It's not that those wouldn't be welcomed sights in Cincinnati but they're not bold by any stretch of the imagination.

Patrick Mahomes Praises Joe Burrow in New Netflix Show Quarterback, Reveals Why He Wanted to Play Bengals in AFC Title Game

"I think the Bengals are better but with all of those injuries on the offensive line, the Bills have a chance," Mahomes said in a postgame conversation with friends and family. "We match up better against the Bills, but I want to play the Bengals. I just want to play them because we haven’t beat them and I’m tired of them talking.”

Will Cincinnati Bengals Keep La'el Collins on Roster For 2023 Season?

CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of speculation about the Bengals' right tackle situation this offseason following the addition of star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Chad Johnson has notable take on top 5 modern Bengals players

Bengals fans seem to more fondly remember Chad’s time with the team than Dillon’s, but that’s a product of many things, including team success, Dillon’s departure after his dominance and Chad, well, being Chad.

3 things the Bengals must do in 2023 to return to the playoffs

Cincinnati needs to be able to make plays by rushing the passer. It starts by creating rushed passes, which then can lead to turnovers or miscues. The Bengals had 30.0 sacks last season in total. Compare that to the number one team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who had 70.0.

Around the league

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

After bursting onto the scene at Oklahoma as a true freshman in 2021, he followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC last season and was the top player in the country, leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record -- their best finish since 2017 -- and taking home the Heisman Trophy. Williams set the school single-season marks for total offense (4,919 yards), passing yards (4,537) and touchdowns (52), among his many record-breaking feats, carving up defenses with dual-threat ability that has captured the imaginations of NFL scouts.

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'special weapon' like Marshall Faulk or Christian McCaffrey

"When you look at it systematically, I do think we'll be better offensively," he said. "That's no knock on the contributions that those other two guys gave us. Swift is a dynamic player and Jamaal was a great leader for us, and he did so much for us. He had a great season. But I think Montgomery and Jamaal are different backs. Montgomery does a little bit more in the passing game. And being able to add Gibbs, he's just so dynamic as a receiver. Look, he's a home run hitter as a running back, that's the easy part. What he does as a receiver -- he runs routes like a receiver."

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL

"I think Jalen has to be at the top," Goedert said. "If you don't, you're just trying to use his name. You can say he's got good talent around him. No, he's a dog. He's really good. I think he should be top three, top two. It's hard to take anything away from Patrick (Mahomes). You go down that list and there's probably 10 quarterbacks that could be in the top five. Depends on what fan base you are. But personally speaking, Jalen is in the top two."

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I would've had to learn to play QB 'different way' than I want without Andy Reid

"He's meant the world to me. He's just the best," Mahomes said of Reid. "He's the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he's just one of the best people of all time. He's learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn't let me be satisfied with where I'm at. He teaches me a ton. Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. He lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I'd have went to some other places, I would've had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it. I think that's what's made me such a different type of quarterback in this league."