Joe Burrow shares insight on relationship with Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have become one of the most talked about franchises in the NFL.

Two guys that have helped revamp the franchise are, of course, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow and Chase had one of the most dominant seasons in college football history with the LSU Tigers, and they’ve continued it in the pros.

Burrow shared some insight on his relationship with Chase in a recent interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports.

“Well, I think part of establishing that connection on the field first is establishing that connection off the field, and we’re really good friends,” Burrow said. ”We have a strong bond off the field and that translates onto the field. I think everybody can see that. And you’re not going to be a great team if your best players aren’t close, trust each other and work really hard. And I think as a team, all of our guys that are in that position have those traits.”

The talented duo has helped boost the Bengals into true Super Bowl contenders.

The team has won a total of five playoff games in the last two seasons, with Burrow and Chase on the field for Cincinnati.

The next goal for the duo is to help bring a Super Bowl Championship back to the city of Cincinnati.