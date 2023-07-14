Bengals News (7/14): Do-Overs

3 Free Agent Do-Overs for Bengals from 2023

Irv Smith Jr. might go on to have a career year in 2023. It's entirely possible. What worries me, however, is that the former second-round pick by the Vikings has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. What good is a player to a team if he can't stay healthy?

3 teams the Bengals have the best record against in NFL history

Two ties have helped Philadelphia here but the Bengals still historically own the Eagles. The latest game resulted in a 23-23 tie back in the 2020 season and that wasn't even the only time these two teams couldn't decide a winner. In 2008, the Bengals and Eagles tied 13-13 and Donovan McNabb infamously said afterward that he didn't know games could end in a tie.

49ers and Eagles among 11 NFL teams with closing Super Bowl windows

Probably only Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can get away with saying the window is always open, but Mahomes doesn’t need the public to believe him. Mahomes has results as a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP, and more important, the Chiefs have shown they can withstand yearly roster turnover due to a tight salary cap due to Mahomes’s lucrative nonrookie contract. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl after they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last season.

Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams Continues to Progress After Undergoing Offseason Knee Surgery

"I'm working my knee. I think I'm gonna be cleared soon," Williams said last month. "I feel great moving around and so that was never the issue. I know that's kind of how it was made out to be. And it was never like a personal thing. I love all my teammates, love all my coaches, love the team, city, and fans the last couple years have just been amazing. For me personally and for the city."

Chidobe Awuzie Making Progress, Shares Positive Update Ahead of Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

The 28-year-old is certainly making great strides in hopes of being fully cleared and ready to go for the first week of the season.

Bengals mailbag, Part 2: Safety breakdown, third-down RB, Joe Burrow talk

Enough money talk. Actual practice, real-life players preparing for the season is on deck. Let’s talk about issues for one of the popular Super Bowl favorites and then take advantage of one of our last opportunities to really stretch out and get weird before the 2023 season begins.

1 move made by every Bengals AFC North rival that made us laugh

Prior to this season, Cincinnati had never won division titles in back-to-back years, but this Bengals team has the opportunity for a three-peat. With the Steelers, Ravens, and Browns making a flurry of moves in the offseason, anticipation is mounting for what could be a bloodbath in the division this year.

Around the league

Ex-Broncos, Jaguars DT Malik Jackson officially announces retirement

A fifth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2012, Jackson spent four years with the Denver Broncos, helping win Super Bowl 50 for the Mile High club. Jackson then got a big payday from the Jaguars, signing a six-year, $85.5 million contract in Jacksonville, where he earned the lone Pro Bowl of his career in 2017 after generating a career-high eight sacks from his DT position.

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

The former third-round pick who transitioned from wide receiver to running back in the NFL has had an up-and-down three seasons in D.C. He sported a 1,037-yard, 258-carry 2021 season but was in coach Ron Rivera's doghouse much of last year and earned just 546 yards and three touchdowns on 149 carries.

Giants guard Mark Glowinski sees ‘better season’ ahead for Daniel Jones now that QB can ‘have fun and kick (expletive)’

"I think it's going to be even a better season now that he has … that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn't have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick a--," Glowinski said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. "And I think that's what was showing last year."

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver

"I am excited. He's a perfect fit for where we are right now, where the Broncos are right now. Obviously, he has a lot of skins on the wall," Elway said on Thursday. "He won a Super Bowl before and won a ton of football games. I don't think there could have been a better fit. I think he will be great."