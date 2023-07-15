Weekend open thread: Joe Mixon contract restructure details

Training camp is almost here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who just made an important roster move regarding Joe Mixon.

It wasn’t long ago when it appeared likely that Mixon would be a cap casualty between his so-so 2022 season, his inability to consistently pass block, and his ongoing legal woes.

However, the most recent buzz has been both sides would agree to a contract restructure, and that’s exactly what happened Friday night.

Now, Ian Rapoport has some of the details. The contract restructure features the Bengals saving about $9 million over the next two years, so he appears to be sticking in Cincinnati for at least a few seasons.

Details:

— Joe Mixon took a $4.39M pay cut this year and a $4.67M pay cut next year.

— The 2023 base is $5.51M and he can make an extra $2M per year in incentives.

— This opens up the possibility of him sticking around next year, too. https://t.co/FUHy7Zpw6h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2023

