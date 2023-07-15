 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weekend open thread: Joe Mixon contract restructure details

The Bengals saved a big chunk of cap space.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Training camp is almost here for the Cincinnati Bengals, who just made an important roster move regarding Joe Mixon.

It wasn’t long ago when it appeared likely that Mixon would be a cap casualty between his so-so 2022 season, his inability to consistently pass block, and his ongoing legal woes.

However, the most recent buzz has been both sides would agree to a contract restructure, and that’s exactly what happened Friday night.

Now, Ian Rapoport has some of the details. The contract restructure features the Bengals saving about $9 million over the next two years, so he appears to be sticking in Cincinnati for at least a few seasons.

So, we’re asking you guys and gals: What do you make of the contract restructure? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...